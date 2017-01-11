The Future Of Electric Sportbikes Costs $20k

We've covered our fair share of exciting electric motorcycles, but they're usually either concept desgins that aren't actually available, one-off custom builds, or only available overseas—so all you can really do is look at them and day dream.
That's what makes the 2016 Victory Empulse TT so special: it's a name brand actually being produced on a large scale, so it's as attainable as heading over to your closest Victory dealer. Maybe the coolest thing about it? This all-electric technological and mechanical marvel will only run you $20,000. This is everything that an electric sportbike should be.
More From Luxury
The fully electric street legal racer has a 10,400 watt-hour battery (which is the fastest charging on the market, capable of a full charge in about four hours) and a liquid cooled electric powertrain. Its motor produces about 54 HP and it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of around 110 mph.
You can place an order right now to get your hands (and the rest of your body) on the future of electric motorcycles.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Call him when the future includes an actual mass produced light cycle from Tron.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.