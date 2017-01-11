The 2017 Aventador SV Roadster Looks Flat Out Insane

As soon as we saw the Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce, we started dreaming about how it might look with a little off the top. The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster was announced and piqued our fantasies, but until now, we hadn't seen any real images of the beast. Automotive photography guru Jordan Shiraki threw down a few first-look photos of the limited run monster and needless to say, our dreams have come true.
The limited production run is only 500 units—even less than its coupe counterpart. The roadster runs on 740 hp, can hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, and tops out at around 221 mph. Talk about driving with the wind in your hair. We'll take one of the 500, please. Look for it to possibly debut at the 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show later this year.
