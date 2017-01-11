28 Vintage Ferraris To Beautify Your Wednesday

For some, Ferraris are a source of inspiration, rolling artistic gems to be idolized as gods of the road. For others, they are a symbol of one man's ruthless ambition to build the best race cars he possibly could.

As with most legends, the truth lies somewhere in the middle, but there can be little question that Ferrari has always been and will likely forever remain one of the most distinctive marques on the road. Below are 28 gorgeous cars that embody Enzo Ferrari's legacy, all of which were constructed while the old man was still alive.

May your desktop rejoice.