28 Vintage Ferraris To Beautify Your Wednesday

By Published On 10/29/2014 By Published On 10/29/2014
All photos: Ferrari unless otherwise noted
For some, Ferraris are a source of inspiration, rolling artistic gems to be idolized as gods of the road. For others, they are a symbol of one man's ruthless ambition to build the best race cars he possibly could.

As with most legends, the truth lies somewhere in the middle, but there can be little question that Ferrari has always been and will likely forever remain one of the most distinctive marques on the road. Below are 28 gorgeous cars that embody Enzo Ferrari's legacy, all of which were constructed while the old man was still alive. 

May your desktop rejoice. 

Vintage Ferrari car porn

Even in black and white, this 1964 275 GTB/C Speciale is breathtakingly beautiful. One of only three made, it's a purpose-built racer, with body panels so thin and light that they'd almost bend if you blew on them hard enough.

Vintage Ferrari car porn

This is that same car, fifty years on. If only all 50-year-olds could look so nice.

Ferrari 250 GTO

The 250 GTO, meanwhile, was utterly dominant in its day, and is rightly on any list of great race cars.

Vintage Ferrari car porn

Vintage Ferrari car porn

If you've ever wondered what the term grand tourer really meant, picture driving in this down the Riviera, and you'll get it.

Vintage Ferrari car porn

Sure, this is just a normal 275 GTB/4 that happened to sell for eight figures over the summer.

Steve McQueen's Ferrari 275 GTB/4

One slightly relevant point: these pictures were taken give or take at the same time Steve McQueen owned the car. You can take that as an endorsement for its everlasting coolness.

We found Ferris!
Eddy Clio

#SaveFerris. Always.

Vintage Ferrari car porn
Daniel Stocker
Vintage Ferrari car porn
Eddy Clio
Vintage Ferrari car porn
DJAndyW
Vintage Ferrari car porn
Eddy Clio

Fun fact: Enzo hated the Dinos so much that at first he didn't even want them to have the Prancing Horse. Then it turned out they were really, really good handling cars.

Ferrari Testarossa
pyntofmyld

There might not be another car that better sums up the 1980s than the Testarossa.

Ferrari Tre Posti
Ferrari, via Gooding & Company

Whenever you see a car with three seats and the steering wheel in the middle and think "that's just like the McLaren F1 setup," just remember the craziest Ferrari ever made did it first.

Ferrari F40 LM
Eddy Clio
Vintage Ferrari car porn

Vintage Ferrari car porn
Ferrari 288 GTO
Eddy Clio

Oft-forgotten fact: The 288 GTO formed a significant basis for the last car Enzo ever oversaw prior to his death.

Vintage Ferrari car porn

Which is, of course, the incomparable F40.

Vintage Ferrari car porn

Vintage Ferrari car porn
Vintage Ferrari car porn
Brian Deadly
Vintage Ferrari car porn

Vintage Ferrari car porn
Velsfi
Vintage Ferrari car porn

Sometimes you've just got to admire the fact that there are people who still take these things out on track.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His favorite Ferrari is in this piece, and it's almost definitely not what you'd think.

