5 Crazy Russian Vehicles We Wish We Could Get In The U.S.

2. Trecol Trucks

Starting at: $22,536

Is this a serious-looking 6x6 truck? Yes. Are those tires basically overgrown beachballs attached to the wheels? Also yes, and they're pretty damn cool: Trecol designed the tire system in-house, hoping to make some that could withstand the harshness of a Siberian winter but not damage the ground at the same time. The result is ultra-low pressure, highly flexible tires, that can be used to float the whole truck, or for this:



Trecol is everything you'd imagine a Russian company to be, employing guys with names like Smirnov (really), building some of the craziest off-road vehicles in the world for obscenely low prices (starting at just over $22,000 for the base model), and testing said vehicles by driving over their living colleagues.