5 Ways You And Your Car Are A Super-Machine

4. You develop eye-car coordination

Whether you’re pulling into a parking space, merging onto a highway, or driving around on a race track, as your eyes pull in information, your brain processes it, and puts your hands and feet to work, ultimately resulting in giving your car the right inputs.

Just as your brain calibrates the length of your arm so you can pick up a pencil simply by firing off electrical signals at an unconscious level, the size and shape of the car you're driving is calibrated, so that you know, to a reasonably accurate degree, where the corners are. Just as your hands are an extension of your brain, so is your car. It's the interaction between the car's systems and your systems that forms most of what we consider driving.