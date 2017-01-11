6 ​Reasons To Just Say No To Rental Car Insurance

You’re standing at the rental counter after enduring a five-hour flight, in the middle seat, behind a screaming baby. The only thing standing between you and the keys to a mediocre car is a middle-aged balding guy with a mountain of paperwork and upsell pitches.

You probably know that most of the upsells are garbage, like the pre-paid tank of fuel or the toll road service fee. Pass. But then he asks you if you want to get rental insurance, and not-so-subtly implies that you’re totally on the hook if you decline. You hesitate. Hmm, should you?

90% of the time, that answer is a resounding hell no (courtesy goes a long way, though, so a simple “No, thank you” should suffice). Here's why.