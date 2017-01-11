7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

“Surf City, here we come!” – The Beach Boys
With the balmy nights of August fast approaching, summer is officially in full swing. And if you haven’t made it to the beach yet, now's the time to get after it. Because you'll need a lift out there, here are seven ultimate beach cars that you can buy on eBay right now.
1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster “Woody”
Wood-sided wagons and early surf culture are inexorably linked. While this Woody is still in excellent original condition despite pushing 67 years of age, it could certainly benefit from the addition of a couple longboards on the roof and some stickers on the back.
1965 VW Microbus
The only thing better than being at the beach is being at the beach with a bunch of friends. And there's no cooler way to roll up with your crew than in a VW Microbus. While VW made a wide range of what are popularly called “Hippie Vans,” the 21-window, cloth sunroofed model offered here (officially called a “Samba Bus” and originally marketed as a comfortable vehicle for touring the Alps) was the top of the line model in its day.
1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible
We may not have time machines yet, but until we do, cruising with the top down on a warm summer night in an American convertible does a pretty good job of transporting you back a few decades. It really doesn’t get much more classic than a ’57 Chevy, and the fresh paint, sparkling chrome, and two-tone red interior make this one our favorites of those currently available. Just throw some fuzzy dice over the mirror and be ready to turn every head on the boardwalk.
1971 Meyers Manx Dune Buggy
When you say a car is meant for the beach, it generally means it’s a great car to get you to the beach. This Dune Buggy is one of the few cars purposely built to actually get you across the beach. Originally designed for desert racing by surfer Bruce Meyers, this VW Beetle powered sand stormer is fully street legal as well, so not only will you be getting a legendary buggy that can handle almost any terrain, but also one of the most baller ways possible to pull up to the grocery store when you run out of sunblock.
1966 Ford Bronco Roadster
Few cars have seen a surge in popularity over the last few years like the early Bronco, and prices have surged right alongside it. After decades of languishing in yards at four-figure prices, people finally started realizing that with the top dropped and some proper tires, these were some of the coolest, most capable summer cruisers around. While there’s no shortage of '60’s Broncos to choose from, we dig this one for its factory original Caribbean Turquoise paint job.
1971 Karmann Ghia Convertible
Manufactured by Volkswagen, engineered with help from Porsche, styled by Italian firm Ghia, and hand-built by legendary German coachbuilder Karmann, this is one of the best looking European roadsters ever produced...and that’s really saying something. This was VW’s most powerful and expensive model, and in many ways, was treated like a Porsche. For example, its successor was marketed as the “VW-Porsche 914.” This one features the desirable four-speed manual transmission, and it’s nearly impossible to look at without wanting to grab a gal and point it towards the nearest coast.
1957 Fiat 600 Multipla
Love the look of the VW minibus but don’t actually need a whole bus? Then the Fiat 600 Multipla is the ride for you. While this fully-restored example can technically ferry you and five of your friends pretty seamlessly, don’t expect the 27hp power plant to do it with much speed.
John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.