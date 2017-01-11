7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

“A Porsche will always look like a Porsche." —Butzi Porsche, a.k.a. the father of the 911
When someone says "Porsche," you most likely picture a 911. There's a good reason for this, as it's Porsche's most iconic and revered model. However, Porsche has never made a turkey and the engineers in Stuttgart put just as much research and effort into every car they make.
Had the 911 never been produced, each of these automobiles might be—rightfully—just as famous. Here are seven of the best you can buy on eBay right now.
1960 356b Cabriolet
The 356 is the one that started it all. Is it a fast car? No, not at all. In fact, the 911 came about simply because the 356 wasn’t sporty enough to fulfill consumer demands. But what it is, is a very, very cool car. Aside from the Shelby Cobra, name another car that is so beloved it is still regularly produced as a kit car some 60 years after it came off the assembly line.
2005 Carrera GT
With an F1-derived V10 engine and a carbon fiber chassis, this was a racecar for the street whose day-to-day capabilities far outweighed the skills of most of its well-heeled owners. Because of that, low mileage examples are easily found, but not easily funded—clean examples are already demanding more than twice the original $440,000 entry fee.
2012 Cayman R
The complaint with cars that are slotted under the 911 in Porsche’s lineup is almost always “But it’s not as good as a 911.” When the Cayman was introduced, with its near perfect weight distribution, the complaint changed to “This car could be better than the 911, but Porsche is holding back.” Porsche’s first attempt at a track ready Cayman, the 987-based Cayman R, is a barrel of monkeys that you can very much put in your own garage.
1993 928 GTS
An early version of the front engined 928 Grand Tourer can be had for 7 grand; is the GTS really that much better of a car to be worth 10 times that? Yes, yes it is.
2006 Cayenne Turbo S
Perhaps no Porsche model is as polarizing as the Cayenne. Purists screamed that Porsche sold their souls by producing an SUV, but customers bought them by the boatload. The fact that those extra revenues allowed the factory to produce such things as the 911 GT3 was enough to hush most detractors, but that doesn’t mean the used market has given them much love. That’s a great thing, because that means you can now pick up a modern, practical, 522 hp Porsche for $22,000. Progress: it’s a wonderful thing.
2015 Panamera Turbo S
The Porsche Panamera is often derided as ugly, but it is an amazing car once you’re in it. The BMW e39 M5 has long held the unofficial title of best all-around sports sedan, but the Panamera in its sportiest versions may well be better. The Turbo S screams “I could afford any S-Class Mercedes I want, but I prefer my executive transportation to be of the 570 hp, rocket-my-adult-passengers-into-the-backs-of-their-four-very-comfortable-seats variety.”
2015 Boxster GTS
The original Boxster’s dismissal as a “chick car” was completely unfounded: it was well-engineered and a blast to drive, particularly in the “S” variation. It’s only gotten better with each iteration, and in this most recent version, the Boxster has finally come into its own. Eighteen years after its debut, Porsche has finally thought the Boxster worthy of the vaunted GTS badge.
John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor.
