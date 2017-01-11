7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

“A Porsche will always look like a Porsche." —Butzi Porsche, a.k.a. the father of the 911

When someone says "Porsche," you most likely picture a 911. There's a good reason for this, as it's Porsche's most iconic and revered model. However, Porsche has never made a turkey and the engineers in Stuttgart put just as much research and effort into every car they make.

Had the 911 never been produced, each of these automobiles might be—rightfully—just as famous. Here are seven of the best you can buy on eBay right now.