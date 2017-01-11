7 Cars That Are Better Than Their Pricier Siblings

A little sibling rivalry never hurt anybody... except your brother, that one time, and he still turned out alright. But there’s some major sibling competition in the car world as well, and playing favorites can make a pretty nasty dent on your wallet. As the average price of a new car inches closer to $35,000, now's a good time to ask the question that automakers really don't want you to ask: if a manufacturer makes two similar vehicles, is the more expensive one always better?

Okay, "better" is a little subjective, but if you look at a vehicle and its more expensive sibling, compare what they're about and how they perform, you'll get a pretty good idea of where the better value lies. Take the seven vehicles below for example. They're all great, and the one thing they all have in common is that you only have to walk a few steps at a dealership to spend thousands more on something not quite as good.