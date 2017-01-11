Cars

7 Airstreams On eBay That'd Make Matthew McConaughey Jealous

By Published On 05/12/2015 By Published On 05/12/2015
Airstreams to make McConaughey jealous
Kate Pierson / Kate's Lazy Desert
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

"I named the Airstream the Canoe. I mean, the highways are like riverways, they’re just concrete."—Airstream enthusiast Matthew McConaughey, talking to Architectural Digest about his trailer.


These impeccable Airstreams will leave you uttering "alright alright alright" before you even hit the end of the page. 

Related

related

16 Things You Didn't Know About Airstream

related

8 Camper Vans You Need To Escape Your Soul-Crushing Day Job

related

This Minimalist Teardrop Trailer Is A Roadtripper's Dream
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

16 Things You Didn't Know About Airstream
Airstreams for your epic adventures
silverman23

1964 22ft Safari

Take a vintage Airstream, renovate the interior, and you've got the idea here. Everything from the A/C, to the countertops, to the water lines has been replaced, and the owners were so intent on keeping its 1960s feel that that the original toilet was rebuilt. [See more]

Airstreams for your getaway
gpinews20s2

1957 16ft Bubble Trailer

The bubble trailers are all about maximizing efficiency, so there's a bench in front as well as a dinette area that both convert to beds. It's been completely redone, and even with the mahogany floors, the total weight is only 2000 pounds, so you can tow it with an ordinary SUV. [See more]

Solidify your getaway plans with these Airstreams
annekwilson

2005 25ft International

With kitchenware designed for use in yachts surrounded by a stone galley, and porcelain sinks in a teak-lined bathroom, this one's a pretty sweet modern trailer that's basically a mobile guest house-slash getaway office. [See more]

Airstreams to perfect your getaway
annekwilson

1985 Sovereign Camper

Fresh off a restoration, this camper has two fireplaces—that's one for each TV—a safe hidden in the closet, custom skylights, butcher block-style counters, and new bamboo floors. Basically, it's nicer than your apartment. [See more]

related

8 Camper Vans You Need To Escape Your Soul-Crushing Day Job
Airstreams for your classic roadtrip
seaflight01

1968 26ft Overlander Land Yacht

You don't often find vehicles of any sort that are completely untouched after nearly five decades of service, let alone a shiny Airstream trailer. That's the case here, though. Outside of the plumbing system, it's as original as the day it was built...which happens to be about a year before Woodstock. [See more]

Airstreams for your vacation
golfers49

1994 34ft Excella

At 34 feet, this trailer's long enough to be mistaken for a less-than-permanent home. A full sized bed and wood paneling make it an excellent starting point for a rolling mansion. Plus, you can pick it up for less than $10,000, provided you've got a truck to tow it with. [See more]

Classic airstreams for your weekend getaway
autonetworkus

2005 Classic M-30/Slide

See the part that slides out toward's the front? That's your dining room. The flooring is all new, and the trailer comes with power jacks that help stabilize everything so  you don't have to mess with it yourself or worry about tipping over. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s trying to figure out how to tow one of these without a truck.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Banshees and Barn Finds: The eBay Seven, 1/24/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Crazy Rides On eBay That Love To Get Weird
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Vintage Muscle Cars on eBay Motors, 5/27/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like