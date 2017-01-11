7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

“I’m gonna get me a Cadillac too, if it’s the last thing that I do.”—Stray Cats

For almost a century, Cadillac stood as the epitome of a vehicular oxymoron: American Luxury. But for generations, a shiny new Cadillac in the driveway was proof the American dream was a tangible reality. So ubiquitous was the idea of Cadillacs being the best, that it became a part of the lexicon to refer to anything at the top of its field: “The Cadillac of ______.”

Here are seven great examples available right now, from when Cadillac was truly the Cadillac of cars.