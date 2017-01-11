7 Things You Should Be Doing While Driving (but Probably Aren't)

2. Driving in the right lane

If you’re in bumper-to-bumper traffic, sure, you can be in the left lane, but otherwise, the left lane is for passing only. Not only is staying in the left lane a great way to spark road rage in those around you, but in many states you can get a ticket for obstruction of traffic for staying in the left. Bravo to the officer above for enforcing the rule.



3. Braking with your left foot

Braking with your right foot entails moving your foot off the accelerator, over to the brake, then down. By keeping your left foot near the brake (not on it!), you reduce the time it takes to actually start slowing down in an emergency. Even if you’re only reducing your time by half a second, that’s 50 feet at 70 mph. If you’ve ever just barely rear ended someone because you didn’t stop in time, there’s a good chance that left foot-braking would’ve prevented it.