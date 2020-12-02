Cars Thrillist Editors Share Their Dream 2021 Escapes in a MINI Countryman

We’ve all been staring at the same four walls since March, which is particularly difficult for those of us that really, really like to travel. Thankfully, 2020 has reawakened our appreciation for a good old fashioned road trip — and the new 2021 MINI Countryman has everything we need to hit the road, especially for those off-the-beaten path adventures. So we indulged in a little escapism and let our imaginations run wild about where this new SAV (that’s a Sports Activity Vehicle) could take us next year.

On the hunt for great American barbecue

When it comes to vacations, my husband and I plan them around dinner reservations, first and foremost. And while we have daydreamed about slurping back pho in Vietnam and pairing cheese and wine in the French Alps, there’s one itinerary on our bucket list that’s a bit closer to home: a barbecue road trip. From East Carolina whole hog at the Skylight Inn , to tart, vinegar-y ribs at Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, to waiting in line for brisket (my personal favorite) at Austin’s Franklin , we’ve been wanting to eat our way through the American classics, and do it from the open road. For that, the new MINI Countryman is perfect: there’s a picnic bench right in the trunk, so roadside pit stops are extra comfortable. Of course, one of the best parts of a road trip is being able to bring the family dog along: in our case, that’s a 110-pound, 10-month old Saint Bernard, who makes the most adorable begging face whenever there are ribs around. Despite the name, there’s plenty of room in the MINI Countryman for her, too: in fact, it fits five adults comfortably, so she gets to spread out in the backseat like the sticky-faced princess she is. — Christie Rotondo

Polar bear plunging along the Northeast's beaches I'm a big fan of the polar bear plunge. It's supposed to be good for your blood pressure or your circulation or something or other, but mostly I just enjoy heading down to Coney Island and only having to share the beach with old Russian men. When picturing my dream escape, I'm envisioning the rare winter road trip along the East Coast — headed north, not south. We'd hit all the gnarliest swimming spots along the way, ending with a dive off the rocky shores of Maine. And no, I don't expect many of my friends to be down for this. But as a selling point, I could point to the MINI Countryman's heated seats, which will surely make post-swim warm-up easier. Or perhaps the ample interior space and Apple CarPlay tech will allow them to relax in comfort while I engage in cold-water masochism. But after it's all said and done, we'll see who has the best circulation. — Stephen Rubino

Hitting all nine of California's National Parks As someone who was born and raised in California, my biggest regret about leaving the Golden state is not taking full advantage of our incredible national parks. An epic road trip from SoCal to NorCal, hitting all nine national parks in between, has been on my bucket list since I was a kid. That includes everything from Channel Islands National Park off the coast of Ventura, to Yosemite in the Sierra Nevadas, and the towering trees at Redwood National Park — all in one epic trip. It's a solo, cinematic adventure anyone would be jealous of. The MINI Countryman is compact enough for the journey's windy roads, but sturdy enough to tackle bumpy trails and steep inclines. It even has a spacious trunk perfect to sit and enjoy fresh fruit from local orchards, with a navigation system and Apple CarPlay to get me safely back on the road. —Thelma Annan

Rediscovering 'home' from Michigan's open road Somehow, I lived in my home state of Michigan for 20+ years without ever visiting its Upper Peninsula, which makes this Year of the Road Trip the perfect time to rectify that oversight once its weather thaws out come spring. (Though the MINI Countryman's ALL4 all-wheel drive has me covered in case of late-season flurries.) After driving over the Mackinac Bridge, my first pit stop will be in St. Ignace, to pick up some pasties (that's PASS-TEE, for you non-Yoopers) for the road at the famed Lehto's Pasties , which has been making the handheld meal from the same recipe since 1947. I'll then head (further) north to Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the aptly-named town of Paradise to hike to its magnificent, 200-foot wide waterfall, before driving west to Marquette to bike a portion of the 47-mile Iron Ore Heritage Trail — since the MINI's rooftop bike holder lets me bring my two-wheeler along for the ride. From there, it's a 2.5-hour drive to Eagle River, where I'll retire for the night at the waterfront Fitzgerald's Hotel , dining on their smokehouse barbecue and Michigan craft beer while watching the sunset over Lake Superior. How soon can I hit the road, again? —Andrea Morabito

Stargazing in the wilderness, with toddlers in tow Traveling with kids is — how can I put this delicately? — a huge pain. I have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old and I feel like I'm packing up a traveling circus every time I leave, even if it's just for a long weekend. But the cargo space in the new MINI Countryman has inspired me to reconsider taking the girls on a new adventure. Getting outside to escape the city as a family is something we all love. Forget renting out a farmhouse, though, the next family trip we're going on will involve the girls' first time roughing it in the woods. That means we need gear. Lots of it. The Countryman lets us bring everything we need to stay comfy — tents, sleeping bags, layers of winter clothes — so we can truly unplug. A nighttime hike in the backwoods of Pennsylvania to stargaze isn't just a daydream anymore, it's a reality I can achieve comfortably — and a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. — Paul Ulane

Finding peace at Crater Lake

Road trips are not usually my cup of tea, but after this year, I need all of the chamomiles. For the undisturbed peace I so long for, I’d pack my snacks, queue up some tracks, and head west to Oregon with my yoga mat in tow, where the crystal blue waters of Crater Lake National Park are calling me. I’d visit at night, so the arms of the Milky Way can hug me as I look up. Then, I’d head to Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to meditate on the beach. The MINI Countryman comes with a wireless key, so I wouldn’t have to dig through my purse to find it afterward. I can simply walk up to the car to unlock it, place my bag on the passenger seat, heat up my own, then hit the road. Siri, play my “escape” playlist. — Sarah Michel

Getting inspired through the Southwest There's nothing like the sights of nature to cleanse the mind and transport you to a vast and different world. This has truly been a tumultuous year, of which we've spent countless weeks in the same home with the same people. That means it's the perfect time to change the scenery with a mountainous getaway through the Southwest — starting at Crested Butte in Colorado and ending in the canyons of Zion National Park — to inspire my photography. With all of its storage space, the Countryman has room for our hiking gear, camera equipment, and camping essentials, while its hybrid capabilities deliver impressive miles-per-gallon while reducing our carbon footprint. Lastly, with so much to see, it's seemingly perfect that it comes with a Panorama Roof so we can park and look out from a different vantage point — perspectives that I'll always carry with me. — Jolie Greenstone