7 Ways You’re Putting Your Dog In Danger Every Time You Drive

It’s hard to ignore that pleading look in your dog’s eyes whenever you head towards the door with your car keys. And why would you want to? Fact is, a nice leisurely drive with the windows down is an olfactory field day for your pup, and lets you skirt the guilt of leaving him home alone.

You’re responsible enough (hopefully) to know never to leave your dog alone in the car or, uh, strap him to the roof. But there’s still an insanely high likelihood that you’re putting your dog’s life in danger every time you hit the road. You'd never let your child roam free around your car, drooling excessively without a seatbelt. The safety risks for your dog are just as severe.