8 Mesmerizing GIFs Of Cars In Wind Tunnels

Rarely is scientific research carried out in a more hypnotically beautiful environment than inside a wind tunnel. So, naturally, we compiled a list of 8 enthralling GIFs to gaze longingly at whilst daydreaming at your desk job. Check 'em out:
1. A Tesla
2. A Porsche 911 race car
3. A Lotus Elise
4. A Porsche Cayman
5. A fourth generation Corvette
6. A racing snowmobile
7. A Ford GT
8. This race car mounted upside down to prove it can drive inverted
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.