8 Mesmerizing GIFs Of Cars In Wind Tunnels

Rarely is scientific research carried out in a more hypnotically beautiful environment than inside a wind tunnel. So, naturally, we compiled a list of 8 enthralling GIFs to gaze longingly at whilst daydreaming at your desk job. Check 'em out:



 

1. A Tesla

 


 

2. A Porsche 911 race car


 

 

3. A Lotus Elise

 

 

4. A Porsche Cayman

 

 

5. A fourth generation Corvette 

 

 

6. A racing snowmobile

 

 

7. A Ford GT

 

 

8. This race car mounted upside down to prove it can drive inverted

