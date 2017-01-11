8 Ways Your Mechanic Is Ripping You Off

2. Changing the spark plugs on a 50,000 mile car

There was a time when changing your spark plugs was essentially an annual event. That’s because engines didn’t burn fuel very efficiently, and plugs would become fouled with carbon buildup. That simply doesn’t happen with today’s engines. If your car has under 100,000 miles and your mechanic says it needs new plugs, either there’s an underlying problem causing it that he or she should be telling you about, or your mechanic is the problem.



3. Emotionally blackmailing you into a repair

Don’t fall for lines like “I wouldn’t want to take my kids in that,” or “it’s against the law for me to let you drive that without fixing this,” which is a boldfaced lie. Even if your car is in legitimate need of repair in the immediate future, if you’re not having difficulty driving it, you’ve likely just exposed your mechanic’s shady side. Take it somewhere else immediately for a second opinion, but don’t tell them what the first person said until after they’ve had a chance to look at everything.