This Supersonic Jet Will Fly From London To NYC In 3 Hours

The plane is made out of carbon fiber and titanium which helps keep the weight to a minimum, in turn reducing the need for long runways. Translation: this can take off and land at most airports.

The catch? Well, there are two: United States law still prohibits supersonic flight over the mainland because of sonic booms—though Aerion is convinced the AS2's boom will be significantly quieter than that of the Concorde—and you'll have to wait a while before selling your kidneys and placing your order. Even with Airbus's help, first flights are still a few years off. Still, this is a realistic look at the future of every CEO's new travel plans.