7 Iconic V12s For Less Than $50K On eBay

"I gave the 4-, 6-, and 8-cylinder a chance. We even built a bi-cylinder."—Enzo Ferrari, on his love for the V12 engine.
Because no sound comes close to the iconic V12's...
2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Volante
There are some really epic Aston Martins to be had for not a lot of money these days. How that’s possible is just something for you to ponder...while you’re cruising down the coast with the top down and an exhaust note that borders on graphic filling your ears. [See more]
2004 Bentley Continental GT
Technically speaking, this car’s engine is a W12, not a V12. And technically speaking, it’s no less badass and sounds just as great. Inside, it has a sea of blue and beige leather bordering islands of burled walnut. So technically speaking, who even cares about the engine when you can get this car for under $50,000? [See more]
1973 Jaguar XKE Coupe
Early Series I XKE convertible prices may be reaching stratospheric heights, but the later Series III models come with a V12. This car’s unrestored and in great working condition...which means you can get it for a price that won’t sink your retirement plans if you make a mistake while driving it. [See more]
1991 BMW 850i
Take a supremely comfy coupe with looks that don’t seem dated decades later, and toss in a de-tuned version of the same engine that powered the McLaren F1. Now throw in a price tag that’s juuuust tempting enough to make sense, and you’ve got a legit dilemma on your hands. [See more]
1991 Jaguar XJ-S
The XJ-S, and especially the V12 version, is one of the most underappreciated Jags ever built. It’s dirt cheap (this one’s a very nice example at $8,000) because there’s a stigma attached to Jaguar’s reliability, but by 1991 that was mostly untrue. What is true is you get a killer cruiser with badass style for next to nothing. Check out those flying buttresses in back. [See more]
2005 Mercedes CL65 AMG
Only a decade ago, this car ran just a shade under $200,000. Now it’s in the mid-$30,000s. Kinda sucks for the first owner, but not bad at all for anyone looking for a 600 hp twin turbo V12 with an AMG pedigree. [See more]
1948 Lincoln Continental Convertible
A classic American convertible with a V12 under the hood? If you can find a cooler car for a springtime roadtrip down Route 66 for less than $50,000, buy it. [See more]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He really needs more garage space.