Cars

7 Iconic V12s For Less Than $50K On eBay

By Published On 04/06/2015 By Published On 04/06/2015
The Best V12s on eBay
Aston Martin
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

"I gave the 4-, 6-, and 8-cylinder a chance. We even built a bi-cylinder."—Enzo Ferrari, on his love for the V12 engine.

Because no sound comes close to the iconic V12's...

Related

related

This Star Wars BMW Somehow Exists

related

25 Stunning Jaguars To Sexify Your Day

related

23 Things You Didn't Know About Bentley
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

This Star Wars BMW Somehow Exists
Affordable V12s on eBay
royalcarriagelv

2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Volante

There are some really epic Aston Martins to be had for not a lot of money these days. How that’s possible is just something for you to ponder...while you’re cruising down the coast with the top down and an exhaust note that borders on graphic filling your ears. [See more]

Affordable V12s on eBay
The Taverna Collection

2004 Bentley Continental GT

Technically speaking, this car’s engine is a W12, not a V12. And technically speaking, it’s no less badass and sounds just as great. Inside, it has a sea of blue and beige leather bordering islands of burled walnut. So technically speaking, who even cares about the engine when you can get this car for under $50,000? [See more]

Affordable V12s on eBay
RosnerMotorsports

1973 Jaguar XKE Coupe

Early Series I XKE convertible prices may be reaching stratospheric heights, but the later Series III models come with a V12. This car’s unrestored and in great working condition...which means you can get it for a price that won’t sink your retirement plans if you make a mistake while driving it. [See more]

The Best Affordable V12s on eBay
Rio155

1991 BMW 850i

Take a supremely comfy coupe with looks that don’t seem dated decades later, and toss in a de-tuned version of the same engine that powered the McLaren F1. Now throw in a price tag that’s juuuust tempting enough to make sense, and you’ve got a legit dilemma on your hands. [See more]

related

25 Stunning Jaguars To Sexify Your Day
Affordable V12s on eBay
pluca954

1991 Jaguar XJ-S

The XJ-S, and especially the V12 version, is one of the most underappreciated Jags ever built. It’s dirt cheap (this one’s a very nice example at $8,000) because there’s a stigma attached to Jaguar’s reliability, but by 1991 that was mostly untrue. What is true is you get a killer cruiser with badass style for next to nothing. Check out those flying buttresses in back. [See more]

Affordable V12s on eBay
icarschicago*

2005 Mercedes CL65 AMG

Only a decade ago, this car ran just a shade under $200,000. Now it’s in the mid-$30,000s. Kinda sucks for the first owner, but not bad at all for anyone looking for a 600 hp twin turbo V12 with an AMG pedigree. [See more]

Affordable V12s on eBay
The Classic Car Gallery

1948 Lincoln Continental Convertible

A classic American convertible with a V12 under the hood? If you can find a cooler car for a springtime roadtrip down Route 66 for less than $50,000, buy it. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He really needs more garage space.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Ferrari F40s, Unimogs: The eBay Seven 01/10/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Supercars On eBay That You Can Actually Afford
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Vehicles Fit For Arnold Schwarzenegger For Sale On eBay Right Now
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like