5 Affordable Ways To Fly On A Private Jet Without Selling Your Kidney

There's no more baller form of transportation than hopping on a private jet. However, all the upsides—no security line, no crying babies, no weird Euro dude in a tank top—tend to come at an exorbitant cost.

But if you're flexible enough, and willing to do them, there are ways to fly on a private jet without resorting to questionable medical procedures involving a back alley doctor and a bathtub full of ice. And believe it or not, some of them are pretty damn fun.