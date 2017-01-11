Cars

Airstream's Outrageously Luxurious Road Tripper

Airstream's luxury road tripper
All Photos: Airstream

Since around the time your great-grandfather started doing road trips, Airstream has been making some of the best trailers and motor-homes in the world. Now they've topped themselves with the Interstate Grand Tour. It's nearly 25 feet of crazy highway luxury, and you can buy it right now.

SO BUY IT RIGHT NOW WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR. 

Outside, it's basically a Sprinter Van

Outside, it's pretty much all Mercedes Sprinter Van. Which isn't a bad place to start. It's nearly 10-feet-tall, meaning there's plenty of room for you to cook out under that awning without having to worry about all those clearance warnings at every overpass.

Airstream's including two TVs

Inside, however, is where your money's going. Airstream designed it to be a sort of home away from home. That means you've got A) seating galore, B) a fold out sleeper sofa, C) your own shower, and D) two TVs, so you don't have to argue over which game to watch. 

Airstream's luxury road tripper

The kitchen's loaded up, too, with Corian countertops, a microwave, refrigerator, and freezer. And um, did we mention it's kinda nice?

Airstream's luxury road tripper

Because it's based on a Mercedes Sprinter Van, it'll drive much more like a car or truck than a traditional RV. And, of course, it has enough backup cameras and sensors to ensure that if you hit anything while parking, you meant to.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd love to take a road trip in this. Follow his curiosity on Twitter.

