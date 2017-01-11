18 American Roads You Need To Drive Right Now

There are plenty of beautiful driving roads in America (hi, Colorado!). But most involve driving so far out into the middle of nowhere that you need to take a vacation to enjoy them. So, we've put together this guide of great driving roads that don't require packing sleeping bags or checking into a seedy motel. Some are well-known, others are so under the radar not even the locals know of them. As usual, you're welcome.

[Editor's Note: Buckle up.]

Near New York City

Best Known Road: Bear Mountain

There’s no shortage of fine roads around Bear Mountain, but Seven Lakes Drive is a seemingly endless series of sweepers and bends around the mountain that’ll make you sad when you reach the end.