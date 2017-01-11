America's Most Badass Rides

The Horsepower Party Ends

Following the adrenaline rush of muscle cars which triggered a seemingly endless cavalcade of factory and aftermarket speed machines, the oil crisis of the early 1970s eventually marked the death knell of the genre known for its freewheeling indulgence. Wangers recalls the zeitgeist of the times, saying that “… the general feeling came about that people ought to take a serious look at themselves [and see] that they were overextending themselves to indulge their own tastes and pleasures.” Wangers explains that 1973’s oil scare forced consumers to “… look at the automobile as an instrument of transportation that was not necessarily fun, pleasurable, or high performance.”



Stone adds, “The choke point, literally and figuratively, for the first muscle car era was smaller engines with lower compression ratios, the advent of low octane unleaded gas, and the introduction of catalytic converters.” Though the dark years of the 1970s saw Corvettes downsizing their engines to only 305 cubic inches, Oldham recalls that Pontiac stayed the course by offering 400 cubic-inch engines for much of the era. Citing the inevitable silver lining of being the only kid in town, the Pontiac Trans Am’s year-to-year sales climbed between 1973 and 1981.