The 12 Most Iconic Muscle Cars In American History

You don’t have to be an autophile (okay, that word might mean something completely different) to know that muscle cars are the iconic expression of our asphalt fantasies. Germany might hang its hat on engineering, and Italy on artistry, but we go for obscene power—hence this lineup of the 12 most iconic muscle cars in the history of the U.S.A. In determining which of these imposing rides deserved to be ranked best-of-the-best we considered their engineering, their backstory, and the tire tracks they left on the culture at large.



Note to sticklers: some of our picks were technically introduced as pony cars, but we feel their track record and/or cultural impact has earned them a spot here.



Note to non-sticklers: what’s a pony car?



Okay, here we go: