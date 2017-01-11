Meet The Company That Makes Some Of The World's Most Rugged Offroad Vehicles

You may have heard of American Expedition Vehicles, but to really know AEV requires a good, long look behind the proverbial curtain. In a nutshell, AEV produces some of the best engineered and most off road-capable accessories for Jeeps and Ram trucks. It also makes custom turn-key vehicles that will excel in off-road conditions but are designed for everyday use.

I recently spent a couple of days just outside of Detroit, driving all of AEV’s offerings and hanging out at its center of operations. Normally, I’m a pretty jaded guy when it comes to customization operations, but after I saw just how much engineering goes into their products, I walked away thoroughly impressed.