7 Questions With Bentley's Engineering Guru: Rolf Frech

A few weeks ago at the LA Auto Show, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Rolf Frech, a modest family man with a kind face and a thick German accent who just so happens to have been the engineer behind some of the most important cars manufactured in the last 30 years. Oh, he’s also the Member of the Board at Bentley who’s charged with overseeing company-wide engineering projects, including the creation of the long awaited Bentley SUV. Needless to say, sharp dude.

How long have you been an engineer?

Since 1983.

Where has your career taken you so far?

It’s easy, I worked for 28 years on Porsche, and now for three years on Bentley. I started as a power-train engineer for eight years and then I got the chance to take over 3D simulation. That entire aspect of the industry started at that time—it was the transition period from when we were stuck working only in hardware with schematics to working digitally in three dimensions. After that, I took over total vehicle integration, an oversight role. And now I’m responsible for the entirety of the engineering program at Bentley.