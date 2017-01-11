Ford's Design Director Gave Us The Inside Scoop on the New GT

Can you talk about the flying buttresses for a second?



The buttress helps channel the air out of the pod—the element in front of the wheels. Functionally-driven problems delivered unique, specific answers, and I think that's the beauty of the car—its sole purpose is to go fast. Some of the solutions that we’ve come up with, I think, are actually quite aesthetically unique and very appealing, but they deliver on functionality. They're not superfluous, they're not styling for the sake of styling. I think it's a very purposeful car, but still very very sexy at the same time.

We used the channeling of the air through the negative spaces of the car to assist the rear spoiler. It's also a functional element that links the intercooler and air inlet areas to the main part of the engine. The pods hold the intercoolers and engine air intake. Because air is traveling into the intercoolers and it has to exhaust out after it passes through them, we exhaust the air through an air outlet in the middle of the lat.