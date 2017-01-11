Cars

Please Let These Futuristic Formula 1 Renderings Happen

Published On 07/29/2015
Andries van Overbeeke
These Formula 1 concept renderings by Dutch artist Andries van Overbeeke serve two purposes: to imagine how Formula 1 cars might be designed with closed cockpits, and to absolutely dazzle the hell out of everyone with eye balls. We can't wait to see if the future brings designs like this to the track.

Check out the images from the "Echoes of a Nearby Future" collection below.   

Andries van Overbeeke
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He'd definitely like the closed cockpit in the rain.

