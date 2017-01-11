Cars

This Rolls-Royce Was Designed Specifically For NFL Training Camp

Rolls-Royce

As the old saying goes, you should "dress for the job you want." If that sentiment extends to the car you drive to work, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to be the best, flashiest player in the entire NFL, since he rolled up to the first day of the 2015 training camp in this Steelerized Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce

The Phantom was specially wrapped in Steelers black and gold detailing—this isn't your typical custom paint job.

Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce

Yeah, that's exactly what you think it is: Brown's autograph graces the side of the ride, just in case you were wondering who's inside. 

Rolls-Royce


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. As a Cleveland native, this is the worst-looking wrap job he's ever seen. 

