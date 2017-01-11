This Rolls-Royce Was Designed Specifically For NFL Training Camp

As the old saying goes, you should "dress for the job you want." If that sentiment extends to the car you drive to work, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to be the best, flashiest player in the entire NFL, since he rolled up to the first day of the 2015 training camp in this Steelerized Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Phantom was specially wrapped in Steelers black and gold detailing—this isn't your typical custom paint job.
Yeah, that's exactly what you think it is: Brown's autograph graces the side of the ride, just in case you were wondering who's inside.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. As a Cleveland native, this is the worst-looking wrap job he's ever seen.
