Cars

This Bulletproof Truck Will Laugh Every Other SUV Off The Road

By Published On 02/26/2015 By Published On 02/26/2015
USSV Rhino GX SUV
USSV

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

Unless you're a head of state, drug kingpin, or bounty hunting mercenary, cruising around in a tank-sized SUV isn't all that practical. But then again, practicality flies directly out the window once you've been behind the wheel of the Rhino GX, the latest set of hand-built wheels from the team at US Specialty Vehicles.

Related

related

The 13 Most Inefficient Gas-Guzzling Vehicles In America

related

The 13 Most Inefficient Gas-Guzzling Vehicles In America
USSV Rhino GX SUV
USSV

Built on the chassis of a Ford F450 Super Duty 4x4, each one of these beasts is hand crafted to stand up to whatever war zone-worthy conditions you put it in. It dwarfs other 8-passenger luxury SUVs both size-wise and in durability and power, thanks to its 18-gauge steel body and behemoth V10 engine.

USSV Rhino GX SUV

Inside, you've got options. A full leather interior and many top-of-the-line amenities you'd expect come standard, but since each one is custom-built, the way things are configured is entirely up to you.

And if the matte black exterior isn't your "color", they've also rolled out a military green version. Either way, you won't get much flack from road ragers when cruising through traffic.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor, and would not want to have to pay to refuel this thing.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

related

READ MORE
We Drove the New 2017 Ford Raptor, the Most Badass F-150 Ever Built
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like