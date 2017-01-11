How Easy Is It To Steal a Plane? We Asked a Pilot

Then what?

I would expect ground control to send out the airport cops to block the plane, and if the plane did not stop, the cops could shoot out the tires. Deflated tires would make take off dangerous if not impossible.



Okay, so how about a smaller plane? Stealing a light plane? Not so hard at an airport with no tower or with a tower that shuts down late at night. No pushback problem because the light planes are not nosed into the terminal. I recall an incident in which an Air Force mechanic decided to try flying an F-86 [Sabre]. He got it into the air but had trouble landing and getting the plane stopped, and ended up being stopped by a device that stops fighters that run off the end of the runway.