Cars

How Easy Is It To Steal a Plane? We Asked a Pilot

By Published On 06/12/2015 By Published On 06/12/2015
Dreamworks
More Like This

related

Every Question You’ve Ever Had About Dentistry, Answered By A Dentist

related

A Lawyer Tells Us How To Get Out Of That Damn Gym Contract

related

I Talked To Some Urologists About Those Last Few Drops

related

The Real Dangers Of Flying, According To A Pilot

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Maybe it's because one-fifth of the Supercompressor staff is absolutely terrified of flying, maybe it's just the incurable itch of curiosity, but we've had a lot of questions about flying recently. Our go-to pilot (who's thankfully also a therapist) is Captain Tom Bunn, who knows everything to know about planes, including our latest query: how easy is it to steal a plane? 

According to the captain, not particularly hard if you know where to look. 

Related

related

7 Ridiculously Impressive Emergency Plane Landings
More Like This

related

Every Question You’ve Ever Had About Dentistry, Answered By A Dentist

related

A Lawyer Tells Us How To Get Out Of That Damn Gym Contract

related

I Talked To Some Urologists About Those Last Few Drops

related

The Real Dangers Of Flying, According To A Pilot

related

7 Ridiculously Impressive Emergency Plane Landings
Wordpress

Captain, can we talk about stealing an airplane? 

Sure, we can play with that one. Off the top of my head, I'd say a person needs to know a lot about the plane. Maybe they could learn how to operate the systems, and get the engines started, etc. by playing a flight simulator game. But, if it's an airliner, how are they going to back it off the gate? That is normally done with a tug. To do it with engines in reverse would make a lot of noise; that might make detection a problem.


Are those the only deterrents? Learning how to fly and backing it off the gate?  What about taxi clearance from ground control? They don't give clearance to taxi until you have a filed—and approved—flight plan. Hard to see how a plane thief would carry that off. Taxi without clearance is a big red flag.

Deviantart

Then what? 

I would expect ground control to send out the airport cops to block the plane, and if the plane did not stop, the cops could shoot out the tires. Deflated tires would make take off dangerous if not impossible.


Okay, so how about a smaller plane?  Stealing a light plane? Not so hard at an airport with no tower or with a tower that shuts down late at night. No pushback problem because the light planes are not nosed into the terminal. I recall an incident in which an Air Force mechanic decided to try flying an F-86 [Sabre]. He got it into the air but had trouble landing and getting the plane stopped, and ended up being stopped by a device that stops fighters that run off the end of the runway.


Wait, does a plane even have keys?  No keys. If the cockpit door has been closed, access to the cockpit is only available by key code.


Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
26 Burning Questions With Mike Tyson
Burning Questions

related

READ MORE
I Talked To Some Urologists About Those Last Few Drops
Burning Questions

related

READ MORE
I Talked To A Robotics Expert About The Inevitable Robot Apocalypse
Burning Questions

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like