Aston Martin Is Making A Yacht And It's Absolutely Breathtaking

Aston Martin

Besides being James Bond's favorite car company, Aston Martin has teamed up with Quintessence Yacht to design the AM37 Speedboat. It will stop traffic. And by traffic I mean whale and dolphin traffic. Now 007 won't have to settle for some random Boston Whaler.

Aston Martin Yacht
Aston Martin

The 37-foot boat was designed with the help of Dutch company Quintessence Yachts, and will be offered in two versions with top speeds of 50 and 60 knots. Though further power specs have yet to be revealed, we know the yachts will additionally feature voice control and an HD-integrated touchscreen display for the navigation and media system. 

The powerboat is set to debut later this year.


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

