This Aston Martin Is Full Of Dom Pérignon

In a collaboration featuring two of the most luxurious brands in the world, Aston Martin and Dom Pérignon have teamed up to bless the 1% with a special edition Aston Martin Rapide S, complete with a bespoke removable wine cellar filled with Dom P's finest bubbly. Drink in these delectable photos of the Aston Martin Rapide S Milan - Dom Pérignon Deuxième Plénitude, because unless you're one of Italy's elite, this is as close as you'll get.
