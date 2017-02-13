The Most Exhilarating Drives in Georgia

The Suches Loop

Known to locals as “Georgia’s Dragon,” the Suches Loop is found smack dab in the middle of the Chattahoochee National Forest and Blue Ridge Mountains. The loop is essentially a little over 50 miles of twists and elevations. TSL is well known in the state for drawing auto enthusiasts due to its numerous blind turns and steep elevations. Driving up the mountain on GA-19, there are two lanes. Once drivers connect with Route 180 the road gets narrower. Although the path can be challenging even for veteran drivers, it is a must-drive for those who want to push the handling limits on their vehicle. You shouldn’t feel bad about taking it down an RPM or 500 here; Suches Loop is a great route for viewing three of Georgia’s mountain passes -- Neel's Gap, Hester Gap, and Stonepile Gap. The drive is exceptionally beautiful in the fall.