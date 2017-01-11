Cars

Audi Just Dropped a Righteous 600 hp TT

You're looking at Audi's brand new TT Turbo Technology Concept, and it features one of the most intelligent turbocharger advancements the marque has made in ages. The development team just squeezed 600 hp from a 2.5 liter, five-cylinder engine while rendering any turbo lag virtually undetectable by adding a second turbo that's purely electric.

Translation? Watch your neck when you floor it. This isn't your normal Audi TT.

Audi's Electric Turbo TT
Audi

A little background on turbos: they're only effective when there's enough energy present to spin them at a very high rate of speed. Usually, this means using the exhaust from an engine that's running above a certain RPM.

Audi started toying with using electricity to spin a turbo for its LeMans program, and this represents the first time it's applied the new tech to a gasoline engine.

Audi Electric Turbo
Audi

The turbo's 48 volt power supply is charged using the same tech you see in most hybrids, and the electric motor spins the turbo so quickly that there's an extra 147 ft-lbs of torque the instant you floor it. In the real world, that means this electric turbo will get you an extra 1.5 car lengths' lead by the time you've crossed the intersection.

Why should this matter to you? The electric turbo tech will be on Audi's diesels in the very near future, and on the rest of the lineup not long after that, so it could realistically be on your next car.

Audi Electric Turbo Concept
Audi

As for the rest of the car, well, it's about as serious as you'd expect out of a concept designed to showcase performance. A manual transmission and fixed back bucket seats on the inside are what count the most, but the rear wing adds plenty of downforce to help the extra wide body through the corners.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He drew up plans for a trunk-mounted electric supercharger back in 2009, but couldn't get around the charging issue.

Stuff You'll Like