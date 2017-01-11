Audi Just Dropped a Righteous 600 hp TT

The turbo's 48 volt power supply is charged using the same tech you see in most hybrids, and the electric motor spins the turbo so quickly that there's an extra 147 ft-lbs of torque the instant you floor it. In the real world, that means this electric turbo will get you an extra 1.5 car lengths' lead by the time you've crossed the intersection.

Why should this matter to you? The electric turbo tech will be on Audi's diesels in the very near future, and on the rest of the lineup not long after that, so it could realistically be on your next car.