29 Filthy Photos Of The Paris-Dakar Rally

The Paris-Dakar rally is many things, from a throwback to transcontinental rallies of the early 1900s, to the single most grueling automotive competition on Earth, to a test bed for some of the greatest vehicles ever built.

It's where the Porsche 959 cemented its hall of fame credentials, and it's what the transmission in Ken Block's insane gymkhana Mustang was designed to conquer. The one thing the Paris-Dakar rally is not, however, is a rally from Paris to Dakar, ever since the organizers deemed western Africa too dangerous to hold a race.

The 2015 edition is a surreal test of endurance, skill, and willpower, so as it's unfolding, take a look back at the last 35 years of the most intense race in the world.