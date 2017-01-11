Cars

Buy Ayrton Senna's Iconic Go-Kart

Published On 01/29/2015
Senna's Last Kart
Bonhams

Any kid obsessed with motorsports has, at some point in their life, entertained dreams of following in the footsteps of Ayrton Senna. For most of us, however, our chances are better at hitting the lottery twice than emulating the driving god. But there is another way to achieve total racing glory: The last kart Senna ever raced professionally is for sale at Bonhams.

It's the DAP Kart he raced around Italy in late September of 1981, as part of the Karting World Championship. Senna was already a rising star by that point, and immediately after that race, shifted his full-time focus to one of Formula One's feeder series.

The kart itself was sold (sans engine) the moment Ayrton had finished with it. And that’s basically it. The new owner fitted the kart with a new, absolutely identical engine, and in the past three decades has only started it for maintenance, as evidenced by the fact that it has only been on for two hours over that time.

Within a few of years of driving this kart, Senna achieved deity status, which is why this kart is so important. It was even featured in a comprehensive book on the history of karting—one that’s included in the sale.

As hard as it is to believe that someone could own such an important kart and never drive it, the truth of the matter presents some sound logic: Senna’s a tough act to follow.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Some of his most formative years were spent watching Senna race live on TV.

