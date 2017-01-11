Cars

25 Of The Most Baller Garages On Earth

Published On 05/14/2015
Awesome Dream Garages
Hamilton Scotts

The owners of the 25 garages you're about to see aren't exactly normal. They've all made unfathomable amounts of money, and with it, purchased some of the world's most remarkable cars. And to house such remarkable cars, one does not simply build a garage. One builds a palace. 

From showcases literally made of glass to hidden vaults so discrete that anyone not living in a hollowed-out mountain would be envious, these are 25 of the most baller garages on earth.

Garage Mahals to die for
Abstract Developments

1. Project Radius

This whole house is one big display case, built on different levels to accentuate an ocean view. [See more]

Dream Garages to die for
Guy Dreier

2. Vintage Ravine Residence

If looking down into your garage from your living room isn't enough, the glass floor is strong enough to drive on. [See more]

Garages you need in your life
Maserati

3. The Bueller House

Maserati and Architectural Digest ran a contest a few years back to see who could design the best garage. The winner was this masterpiece that basically takes the garage from Ferris Bueller, and makes an entire house out of it. [See more]

Dream garages to kill for
Erieta Atalli

4. Psychiko House

Talk about a juxtaposition: a collection of curvy classic black Mercedes sedans live inside an angular white house with brightly contrasting comic art. Oh yeah, and it overlooks the Athens olympic park. [See more]

Badass Garages You've gotta see
Redfin

5. The 2-Bedroom 16-Car Garage in Washington

Anyone who builds a house that has an eight-to-one car-to-bedroom ratio is the kind of person you want to meet. And get adopted by. [See more]

Dream Garages Worth Dying for
PriceyPads

6. Sierra Star Estate

This elevator not only hides a huge subterranean garage from public view, it's basically the same kind you'll find on a freaking aircraft carrier, and it'll lift a full-size RV. [See more]

Killer Garages
Number555

7. The Floating Room House—Part 1

This house was designed to maximize space efficiency, since it's in Tokyo.

Wait for it...

Badass garages you'd kill for
Number555

The Floating Room House—Part II

So, naturally, there's an elevator that will lift whichever car the owner chooses out of the huge garage...

Killer dream garages
Number555

The Floating Room House—Part III

And deliver it directly into the living room. [See more]

Dream Garages that you'd die for
Don Taylor and Associates

8. The Ultimate Car Library

Porcelain floors and cherry wood walls are just the begging; there's plenty of compressed air for tools, an indoor lift, and power supplies by each car to always maintain their batteries. [See more]

Garage Mahals worth drooling over
DreamGarage

9. The Glass Showcase

The owner of this house a) has a badass car collection (note the Gulf Ford GT in the back) and b) will undoubtedly cast the first stone. [See more]

Dream Garages
Custer Design Group

10. The Cabana House

This entire house is centered around the pool, which naturally has a stunning view of these topless exotics. [See more]

Dream Garages that can't be real
Lou DesRosiers

11. The Maserati Palace

This is just the first floor of a guest house. [See more]

Garages You Need in your Life
Ye Rin Mok / Dwell

12. The First LEED Gold-Certified Residence in San Diego

If you've spent that much to be good to the environment,  you can drive whatever the hell you want, guilt-free. [See more]

The best garages on earth
Harrison Varma

13. The London Basement

This house has so many levels you'd mistake it for an art gallery. The one exhibition that matters is spinning on a pedestal in what is technically a basement. [See more]

Brilliantly ridiculous Garages
GarageMahal

14. The Streamliner

Heads up, this gets confusing: This house is in Australia, designed to emulate Detroit's Motown, the British Invasion, and vintage Hollywood art deco style, all while matching perfectly to the garage's star centerpiece, a perfectly restored 1955...refrigerator?!? [See more]

The Most Badass Garages there are
J. Vanderpool

15. The Ultimate Colorado Estate

Vault is a company that specializes in making some of the finest garage accessories in the world. It's designers went all out here, with trick garage doors and badass lighting. The result was that this house was named the custom house in America for the year it was built. [See more]

the world's most insane garages
Hamilton Scotts

16. Hamilton Scotts Tower—Part I

If you're truly wealthy, and live in Singapore, you need to live here. Look out the window and notice that this garage is up in the sky.

Badass garages of the world
Hamilton Scotts

Hamilton Scotts Tower—Part II

In reality, it's even more badass than it sounds. You drive into an elevator, get out of your car, and enter your access code, and the elevator takes the car to your flat, then loads it into your garage for you, all in the time it takes you to take the human elevator.

The world's most baller garages
Hamilton Scotts

Hamilton Scotts Tower—Part III

And of course, you can have your garage decked out however you'd like it. Watch this vid to see it in action. [See more]

The world's most baller garages
Vault / Hometronics

17. The Garage Theater

What—your home theater doesn't have both a Lamborghini and a Ferrari parked inside? That's a shame. [See more]

Badass garage mahals
Garage Mahals

18. The New Smith Garage

The art deco design may be awesome, but the most badass thing about this garage is what you can't see: it's the owners' second custom garage. [See more]

Ultimate Dream Garages
Teresa Ryback / HGTV

19. Mustang Showroom

Several Shelbys sharing a room this beautiful is never a bad thing. [See more]

Badass Garages
Luxury4Play

20. This Quaint Shed

It looks so unassuming... that is, until you see what's inside. [See more]

Insanely awesome garage
Luxury4Play

21. Supercar Heaven

Drive a different supercar every day of the week? Sure, why not? [See more]
 

Badass garages
Wilson Architecture

22. The Rancho

This Rancho Santa Fe Tuscan villa was for sale a few years back, if you happened to have a spare $5,000,000. [See more]

Killer dream garages
Vault

23. Minnesota Madness

There's everything from a lift, to vintage gas pumps, to hand-painted murals on each garage door. Yeah. [See more]

Insanely nice garages
Garage Mahals

24. World Champion

This 6,400 sq ft garage is divided into four motifs: two are dedicated to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, one is an homage to the 1950s Motoramic car shows, and one's a Ferrari Shrine. No wonder it was named World Champion. [See more]

The most baller garages on earth
Koenig & Strey

25. Viva Las Chicago

It's kinda funny that a man who made his fortunes as a venture capitalist would build his garage as a shrine to the most famous gambling mecca there is: the Las Vegas Strip. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His garage barely has enough room for two cars, a lawnmower, and a stack of tires.

