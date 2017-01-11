Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

16 Beautiful All-American Rides To Class Up Your Wednesday

By Published On 11/05/2014 By Published On 11/05/2014
Hertz Shelby Mustang
All Photos: Teddy Pieper ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

Sam Pack spent decades building one of the most impressive automotive collections in the known universe. Now, in the name of keeping his collection "manageable," he's selling dozens of them. Over 130 classic Americana cars are hitting the block at a special RM auction dedicated just to Sam's cars. The insane number isn't even the most impressive thing, though: the cars' photography might as well be a poster set for everything that makes American motoring great.

These are just 16 of the best that he's got.

Related

related

The Ultra-Rare '65 Shelby GT350 Supercharged Prototype Is for Sale

related

23 Things You Didn't Know About Ford Mustangs

related

19 Things You Didn't Know About Shelby
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

related

The Ultra-Rare '65 Shelby GT350 Supercharged Prototype Is for Sale
1939 Custom Lincoln Zephyr

1939 Custom Lincoln Zephyr

The exterior's been modded extensively, yet tastefully, but the real showstopper on this car is under the hood, where there's a V12 from an Aston Martin Vanquish...that's been further suped up by Cosworth.

1967 Shelby 427 Cobra

1967 Shelby 427 Cobra

This is the real freaking deal. It's also a million dollar car. 'Nuff said.

1957 Ford Fairlane Skyliner with Retractable Hardtop

1957 Ford Fairlane Skyliner with Retractable Hardtop

Some basic stats on how complex it was to have a retractable hardtop in 1957: it required 11 switches, 10 relays, seven electric motors, and a fleet of accountants to figure out how to not let Ford take a bath on such an expensive endeavor.

1941 Ford Pickup Custom

1941 Ford Pickup Custom

related

I Drove The New 2015 Mustang

related

23 Things You Didn't Know About Ford Mustangs
1954 Chevrolet Bel Air

1954 Chevrolet Bel Air

1970 Boss 302

1970 Boss 302

There's just something captivating about Grabber Blue...which is probably why they called it "Grabber" in the first place.

1969 Chevelle SS 396 Convertible

1969 Chevelle SS 396 Convertible

1958 Edsel Pacer

1958 Edsel Pacer

Cars in the 1950s were often said to take inspiration from the female form, but when the Edsel first came out with its, ahem, unique radiator grille, many observers likened it to something Jeremy Glass would review.

related

The Ford Mustang pinball machine

related

19 Things You Didn't Know About Shelby
1956 Ford Thunderbird

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Fun fact: the curved windshield tends to warp the view, which can be disorienting to someone who's not used to it.

1959 Plymouth Fury

1959 Plymouth Fury

An off-white Fury has to be Christine's good twin, doesn't it?

1969 Shelby GT500 Convertable

1969 Shelby GT500 Convertable

1956 DeSoto Firelite Pacesetter Convertible

1956 DeSoto Firelite Pacesetter Convertible

related

Going Behind The Scenes At Ford

related

I Drove The New 2015 Mustang
1959 Chevy Impala Convertible

1959 Chevy Impala Convertible

1966 Shelby GT350 Hertz Vintage Racer

1966 Shelby GT350 Hertz Vintage Racer

This was originally one of the black and gold Hertz Shelbys, but later in life it was converted into a full blown race car. After the turn of the century, it underwent a no expenses spared restoration and became one of the fastest vintage race cars in the country.

1973 351 Mustang

1973 351 Mustang

"Cad Attack" Custom 1949 Cadillac Series 62

"Cad Attack" Custom 1949 Cadillac Series 62

This car just looks like pure evil.

related

The Ford Mustang pinball machine
V12 1969 Jaguar XKE

Bonus, Part I: V12 1969 Jaguar XKE

Ok, ok, it's not American. But it's one of the sexiest cars ever made, with a V12 under something the Brits refer to as a "bonnet."

1959 Porsche 356A

Bonus, Part II: 1959 Porsche 356A

It's just so pretty.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'll take that Shelby Cobra, the Hertz, and the Grabber Blue Boss, thanks.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
15 Stunning Corvettes for The Heart of Summer
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
$18M Worth of Cars Found In A French Barn Are For Sale
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
16 Beautiful Porsches To Make You Sweat
Gratuitous Car Porn

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like