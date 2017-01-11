16 Beautiful All-American Rides To Class Up Your Wednesday

Sam Pack spent decades building one of the most impressive automotive collections in the known universe. Now, in the name of keeping his collection "manageable," he's selling dozens of them. Over 130 classic Americana cars are hitting the block at a special RM auction dedicated just to Sam's cars. The insane number isn't even the most impressive thing, though: the cars' photography might as well be a poster set for everything that makes American motoring great.

These are just 16 of the best that he's got.