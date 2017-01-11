16 Beautiful All-American Rides To Class Up Your Wednesday

Sam Pack spent decades building one of the most impressive automotive collections in the known universe. Now, in the name of keeping his collection "manageable," he's selling dozens of them. Over 130 classic Americana cars are hitting the block at a special RM auction dedicated just to Sam's cars. The insane number isn't even the most impressive thing, though: the cars' photography might as well be a poster set for everything that makes American motoring great.
These are just 16 of the best that he's got.
1939 Custom Lincoln Zephyr
The exterior's been modded extensively, yet tastefully, but the real showstopper on this car is under the hood, where there's a V12 from an Aston Martin Vanquish...that's been further suped up by Cosworth.
1967 Shelby 427 Cobra
This is the real freaking deal. It's also a million dollar car. 'Nuff said.
1957 Ford Fairlane Skyliner with Retractable Hardtop
Some basic stats on how complex it was to have a retractable hardtop in 1957: it required 11 switches, 10 relays, seven electric motors, and a fleet of accountants to figure out how to not let Ford take a bath on such an expensive endeavor.
1970 Boss 302
There's just something captivating about Grabber Blue...which is probably why they called it "Grabber" in the first place.
1958 Edsel Pacer
Cars in the 1950s were often said to take inspiration from the female form, but when the Edsel first came out with its, ahem, unique radiator grille, many observers likened it to something Jeremy Glass would review.
1956 Ford Thunderbird
Fun fact: the curved windshield tends to warp the view, which can be disorienting to someone who's not used to it.
1959 Plymouth Fury
An off-white Fury has to be Christine's good twin, doesn't it?
1966 Shelby GT350 Hertz Vintage Racer
This was originally one of the black and gold Hertz Shelbys, but later in life it was converted into a full blown race car. After the turn of the century, it underwent a no expenses spared restoration and became one of the fastest vintage race cars in the country.
"Cad Attack" Custom 1949 Cadillac Series 62
This car just looks like pure evil.
Bonus, Part I: V12 1969 Jaguar XKE
Ok, ok, it's not American. But it's one of the sexiest cars ever made, with a V12 under something the Brits refer to as a "bonnet."
Bonus, Part II: 1959 Porsche 356A
It's just so pretty.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'll take that Shelby Cobra, the Hertz, and the Grabber Blue Boss, thanks.