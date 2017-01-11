This Is The Most Beautiful Vintage Rally On Earth

People always say if they owned a rare or vintage car, they'd "Drive it like it was originally meant to be driven," (okay, buddy); the sad reality is that most just lock them away in collections, condemned to decades of dust or the occasional weekend trip to the coffee shop.

Maybe that's why these photos of outright classics from the likes of Lancia, Audi, Porsche, and even Ferrari—all competing in a vintage rally called Austrian Rallye Legends—are so mesmerizing. There are 22 images below that will simultaneously blow your mind, make you update your bucket list, and liven up your desktop wallpaper. (Heads up: don't miss the video at the end. Don't!)