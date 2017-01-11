Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

15 Haunting Photos Of A Beautiful Automotive Graveyard

By Published On 01/21/2015 By Published On 01/21/2015
Bastnas Scrapyard
Thomas Geersing
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

Bastnas is a rural ore field in southern Sweden that's been noteworthy for its mining since the late 1600s. It's also the place where a pair of brothers decided to start a scrapyard to serve as a final resting place for the cars used by WWII servicemen.

Eventually, even the scrap yard was abandoned and nature has slowly reclaimed its sovereignty. The 15 photos below are part of a much larger set by Thomas Geersing that documents the current state of the Bastnas Scrapyard: beautifully dilapidated. 

Related

related

Ford's Design Director Gave Us The Inside Scoop on the New GT

related

14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis

related

12 Ways That Lunatic Millionaires Customize Their Private Jets
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

related

Ford's Design Director Gave Us The Inside Scoop on the New GT
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

There's an eerie vividness in Bastnas, forming a stark juxtaposition to the formerly beautiful cars that are slowly fading from memory.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

Nature's not without its sense of humor, though. Here, a tree has obviously fallen on a pair of stacked cars.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweeden
Thomas Geersing

Whereas in this image, a tree grew from seedling into maturity through the middle of an upright coil spring, no doubt resulting in a more upright posture as a result.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

related

Automotive Visionary Henrik Fisker Told Me The Secret To Designing An Iconic Car

related

14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

If you're the type to get antsy about not having washed your car in a fortnight, take a minute to think about how long an automobile has to sit in order to grow a nice, healthy layer of moss.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

related

12 Ways That Lunatic Millionaires Customize Their Private Jets
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

It's amazing to think about, but this yard was a place of business for people to get replacement parts for old Saabs and other cars.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing
Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

Bastnas, at its core, is a series of giant metaphors. On the one hand you've got mother nature reclaiming her land at a rate of about an inch per year.

related

Automotive Visionary Henrik Fisker Told Me The Secret To Designing An Iconic Car
Bastnas Scrap yard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

Demonstrating the raw inevitability of decay over time.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

But on the other hand, because the scrapyard is populated by the cars of ex-servicemen, it's also a tangible link to the tired cliche about old soldiers never dying.

Bastnas Scrapyard, Sweden
Thomas Geersing

Since, in almost every sense of the word, these cars are fading away.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Places like this really get to him.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
The Most Beautiful Automotive Photography You'll See This Year
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
16 Beautiful All-American Rides To Class Up Your Wednesday
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
The 10 Beastly Rides Of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Gratuitous Car Porn

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like