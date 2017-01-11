11 Photos of Vintage Car Phones That Make Almost No Sense

We can all agree that people who do anything that involves holding a phone while driving suck as human beings. That said, chronic texters have nothing on people trying to use a freaking rotary phone while driving.

The phones below are from an amazing photo set of classic car phones that traces their origin all the way to the black and white era. Take a look, and be thankful these weren't more prevalent, or none of our parents would've lived long enough to make us.