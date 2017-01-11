Tinder + Seamless + Used Car Lot = Beepi

Car dealers, especially the used variety, have a tendency to suck the joie de vivre out of the otherwise euphoric experience of buying a car. Selling your car—with all the paperwork and the fear of being held liable if the new owner doesn't process everything immediately—is downright awful.

Beepi is a sort of middleman that does just about everything in the car buying or selling process, except write the check and sign the title. Founded about year ago in San Francisco, it's soon expected to expand across the country, thanks to a recent influx of $60 million in startup funding. It's not just the most hands-off way to buy or sell a car; it's actually really, really good for hardcore enthusiasts.