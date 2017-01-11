PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes At A World Superbike Race

Our pals at Pirelli tires have one of the longest standing relationships with a racing series ever, providing the tires for the FIM Superbike World Championship for the past 14 years. This racing series, which uses motorcycles much closer to the production models on showroom floors than purpose built race bikes of MotoGP, keeps Pirelli on the forefront of tire development for both racing and production tires alike. So, when they asked our moto man Sean MacDonald if he wanted to jump in behind the scenes and spend the weekend with the top three riders and their teams at one of the Country's most iconic race tracks, you bet your ass we were in. Here's what it looks like to spend a weekend in the pits, hanging out with some of the world's fastest racers and their teams as they chase perfection in speed.