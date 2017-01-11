Cars

PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes At A World Superbike Race

By Published On 07/28/2015 By Published On 07/28/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

Our pals at Pirelli tires have one of the longest standing relationships with a racing series ever, providing the tires for the FIM Superbike World Championship for the past 14 years. This racing series, which uses motorcycles much closer to the production models on showroom floors than purpose built race bikes of MotoGP, keeps Pirelli on the forefront of tire development for both racing and production tires alike. So, when they asked our moto man Sean MacDonald if he wanted to jump in behind the scenes and spend the weekend with the top three riders and their teams at one of the Country's most iconic race tracks, you bet your ass we were in. Here's what it looks like to spend a weekend in the pits, hanging out with some of the world's fastest racers and their teams as they chase perfection in speed. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

related

READ MORE
The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Mercedes Benz Is Actually Making a Pickup Truck

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like