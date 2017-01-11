Cars

Proof You Can Teach An Old Bentley New Tricks

By Published On 10/07/2014 By Published On 10/07/2014
This Bentley is a work of art
All Photos: Bensport

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

The gorgeous Bentley 1954 R-Type La Sarthe is entirely the design of Britain's Bensport Ltd. The body's completely new, and is built on top of a legit Bentley R-Type Continental chassis, so in many respects it's very much an old classic Bentley. Clearly, it's a work of art.

Related

related

I Drove A 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed 189 MPH

related

23 Things You Didn't Know About Bentley

related

The Bentley Continental GT3-R is Not Joking Around

related

I Drove A 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed 189 MPH
This Bentley is a work of art

Bentley, of course, has a storied history at Le Mans, but took a hiatus that included the 1950s. Bensport penned the La Sarthe (as in Circuit De La Sarthe in France, home to the 24 Hours of Le Mans) as an exercise to see what a mid-century Bentley race car would've looked like. The body is nothing but hand-formed aluminum, formed to its own design.

Bensport Bentley Type-R La Sarth

As such, it's a fastback coupe with two different gas caps, which was the style of race cars of the day. Under the custom skin, it's an original chassis that's been modified both for handling and reliability purposes; and while they're re-assembling everything, they also toss in conveniences like power steering and rear parking sensors to make sure you don't hurt that beautiful bodywork.

Bensport Bentley Type-R La Sarth

Inside it's a sea of leather, wood, and aluminum. Modernities like heated seats and rear windows, central locking, and air conditioning make the La Sarthe less of a museum piece and more of a car you'll be compelled to drive every day.

Bensport Bentley Type-R La Sarth

There's nothing on the interior you can't have completely customized, though it's kind of hard to argue with the time-tested notion of throwing leather everywhere.

related

23 Things You Didn't Know About Bentley
Bensport Bentley Type-R La Sarth

The instrument panel's actually all new, so you'll have an accurate gauge on what's going on with the old Bentley engine. It's thoroughly rebuilt and can be souped up to whatever levels you so desire.

This Bentley is a work of art

Lastly: race car or not, it wouldn't be a proper Bentley without a beautiful space for your luggage...so obviously it will even build matching luggage for the car.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He believes that every coupe made should have the option of a luggage shelf in back.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

related

READ MORE
Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like