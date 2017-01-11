Bentley Just Made The World's Fastest SUV

Bentley just designed an ultra-luxurious SUV with a top speed of 187 mph. Suffice to say, the Bentayga can do a lot more than drop the kids off at soccer practice, or schlep industrial-sized portions of ranch dressing back from Costco.

With the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat, Bentley's new twin-turbocharged offering beats all vehicles in its category, setting itself up as the fastest production SUV in the world. And it's a total knockout.