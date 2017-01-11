Bentley Just Made The World's Fastest SUV

Bentley just designed an ultra-luxurious SUV with a top speed of 187 mph. Suffice to say, the Bentayga can do a lot more than drop the kids off at soccer practice, or schlep industrial-sized portions of ranch dressing back from Costco.
With the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat, Bentley's new twin-turbocharged offering beats all vehicles in its category, setting itself up as the fastest production SUV in the world. And it's a total knockout.
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼"The Bentayga is truly the Bentley of SUVs," said Wolfgang Durheimer, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors. "It redefines luxury in the SUV sector and offers a genuine Bentley experience in any environment thanks to a combination of unparalleled attention to detail, go-anywhere ability and cutting-edge technology."
In addition to a 6-liter, 12-cylinder W12 engine that supports 600 hp, the all-weather, all-surface Bentayga is decked out in high-tech features such as traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control that corrects itself according to camera and GPS data about speed limit changes.
In terms of tell-tale luxe additions, the Bentayga will come with a 1,950-watt, 18-speaker audio system, and a panoramic sun roof that'll open up 60 percent of the entire roof.
Though the company has yet to define exact pricing for the Bentayga, a base model will start in the mid-mid-$200,000 range, with potential hybrid-electric and diesel power options in the future. Which may seem a little high to the common driver. But, you know... it's a Bentley.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. She wants one for the sun roof. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
