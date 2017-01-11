The Story Behind The Greatest Car/Boat That GM Never Made

Editor's Note: After discovering a photo (seen above) clearly depicting an El Camino and speedboat we don't remember ever seeing, we quickly realized that virtually no one else remembers them either. The researchers at GM's archives were most helpful in tracking down exactly what they were, and in finding more photos. Enjoy.

In 1965, with the muscle car wars in full swing, Chevrolet unveiled its newest weapon in the form of the Mark IV series big block V8. The first salvo was the famed 396 Turbo-Jet, named for its displacement of 396 cubic inches. To highlight its debut, GM made the beauties you see here: the really boss-looking “Surfer I” El Camino roadster and Gaylord ski boat concept.