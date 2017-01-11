Cars

13 Awesome Enzo Ferrari Quotes To Get Your Monday In Gear

By Published On 02/23/2015 By Published On 02/23/2015
Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari
More Like This

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From George Clooney

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain

related

Nick Offerman's 15 Tips For A Meaningful Life

related

14 Insightful Life Lessons From Bill Murray

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

Of all the personalities in racing history, few have had tongues like Enzo Ferrari. Arrogant, ingenious, stubborn, and self-aware, Ferrari's words were as great as his cars.

Here's 13 of his greatest quotes.

Related

related

20 Things You Didn't Know About Enzo Ferrari

related

17 Things You Never Knew About Red Bull

related

This Is What Ferrari Formula 1 Cars Might Look Like In The Future
More Like This

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From George Clooney

related

17 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain

related

Nick Offerman's 15 Tips For A Meaningful Life

related

14 Insightful Life Lessons From Bill Murray

related

20 Things You Didn't Know About Enzo Ferrari
Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

1. "If you can dream it, you can do it."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Wikimedia

2. "Aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

3. "The fact is I don't drive just to get from A to B. I enjoy feeling the car's reactions, becoming part of it."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Wikimedia

4. "I have never gone on a real trip, never taken a holiday. The best holiday for me is spent in my workshops when nearly everybody else is on vacation."

related

15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4

related

17 Things You Never Knew About Red Bull
Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Wikimedia

5. "I build engines and attach wheels to them."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

6. "The era of gentleman racing drivers is ended."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Wikimedia

7. "One must keep working continuously; otherwise, one thinks of death."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Car Laws

8. "The client is not always right."

related

This Is What Ferrari Formula 1 Cars Might Look Like In The Future
Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ricks Magazine

9. "I have yet to meet anyone quite so stubborn as myself and animated by this overpowering passion that leaves me no time for thought or anything else. I have, in fact, no interest in life outside racing cars."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

10. "What's behind you doesn't matter."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

11. "The Ferrari is a dream—people dream of owning this special vehicle and for most people it will remain a dream apart from those lucky few."

Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Ferrari

12. “Race cars are neither beautiful nor ugly. They become beautiful when they win.”

related

15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4
Enzo Ferrari Quotes
Wikimedia

13. "I want to build a car that’s faster than all of them, and then I want to die."

Ethan Wolff-Mann is the Deputy Editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
17 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain
Monday Mantras

related

READ MORE
The Freakiest David Bowie Quotes To Start Your Week, Man
Monday Mantras

related

READ MORE
15 Bill Murray Quotes To Start Your Week
Monday Mantras

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like