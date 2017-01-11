13 Awesome Enzo Ferrari Quotes To Get Your Monday In Gear

Of all the personalities in racing history, few have had tongues like Enzo Ferrari. Arrogant, ingenious, stubborn, and self-aware, Ferrari's words were as great as his cars.
Here's 13 of his greatest quotes.
1. "If you can dream it, you can do it."
2. "Aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines."
3. "The fact is I don't drive just to get from A to B. I enjoy feeling the car's reactions, becoming part of it."
4. "I have never gone on a real trip, never taken a holiday. The best holiday for me is spent in my workshops when nearly everybody else is on vacation."
5. "I build engines and attach wheels to them."
6. "The era of gentleman racing drivers is ended."
7. "One must keep working continuously; otherwise, one thinks of death."
8. "The client is not always right."
9. "I have yet to meet anyone quite so stubborn as myself and animated by this overpowering passion that leaves me no time for thought or anything else. I have, in fact, no interest in life outside racing cars."
10. "What's behind you doesn't matter."
11. "The Ferrari is a dream—people dream of owning this special vehicle and for most people it will remain a dream apart from those lucky few."
12. “Race cars are neither beautiful nor ugly. They become beautiful when they win.”
13. "I want to build a car that’s faster than all of them, and then I want to die."
