Your Tiny Vintage Camper Has Arrived

Taking the tiny house movement to the streets is Hütte Hut, a compact camper offering up vintage vibes in an efficient and undeniably beautiful space.
Road trip, anyone?
The exterior is reminiscent of a '70s Woodie, but with sleek lines and a domed ceiling, its overall look is effortlessly modern.
Inside, 360-degree windows open up the 44 square-foot interior, which comfortably fits a bed and a few bare-bones essentials. But really, what else do you need except a roof over your head and the open road? Well, maybe gas money. And snacks. But that's it, just those four things.
Pricing on this little beauty is yet to be determined, but you can get updates by getting yourself on its mailing list.
