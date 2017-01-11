The Best Cars We Drove in January

While you were trying to remember to write the date with a 15 instead of a 14, we were busy driving some markedly fun cars, including a couple we could see ourselves legitimately owning. Here are the best cars we drove last month.
Cadillac ATS
MSRP: $44,335
As Tested: $50,145
Driver: Ted Gushue
Aside from the CUE audio system, the ATS4 with the 3.6l is exactly the kind of car you can drive every day. It's doing a stellar job of making everyone forget how bad Cadillacs used to be, and continues to point GM's luxury guns straight at Germany—which should be easy to find, given the HUD's stupid-easy to follow NAV system. Turn in is crisp, and for the most part the handling is neutral.
Lexus RC-F
MSRP: $62,400
As Tested: $73,415
Driver: Gavin Woolard
What was most impressive to me was the way you could switch it from a fully automatic, comfortable, eco mode-having luxury coupe, to a monstrous out and out sports car in the manual shifting Sport+ mode. The car is beautiful on both the inside and out, while the aggressive bodywork lets people around you know this is no ordinary Lexus. On the inside, the sport seats keep you snuggly in place, and the audio system is sublime. With 470 hp at your disposal, the car hooks up and goes like a rocket when given some right foot encouragement.
Volvo V60 Cross Country
MSRP: $41,000
As Tested: $49,350
Driver: Aaron Miller
I took the V60 across some of the best roads in NorCal, and I pushed it hard. You can see the full rundown here in a couple of days, but—spoiler alert—the seats are incredible. Volvo wants to go toe-to-toe with Audi and the Allroad, and Audi is officially on notice.
BMW M4
MSRP: $64.200
As Tested: $83,225
Driver: Aaron Miller
What can I say? The M3 coupe spent nearly three decades at the top of the heap. Did anyone genuinely expect that to change just because it's now called M4? An M3 by any other name, and all that... For me, the most pleasant surprise, to echo Gavin's thoughts on the RC-F, was just how dramatic the transformation was going back and forth between the various suspension settings. Granted, I found myself leaving it in beast mode most of the time...