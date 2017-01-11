Cars

7 Legit Race Cars On eBay You Wouldn't Want To Bet Against

Published On 06/16/2015
maxpowrbmw
"There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games."—Ernest Hemingway


Here are 7 of the very coolest race cars that you can pick up right now, because race car.

Forza Rossa

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB

A race-tuned Ferrari V8 pushing 390 hp at 9600 rpm, moving a 288 GTO body that weighs just 2,000 lbs is one thing. Those gold rims? If this car didn't just make standing up a little socially awkward, we'd probably never be friends.

jonathang215

2002 BMW M3

We've already mentioned on one of these very roundups that the fast, throaty, and downright handsome E46 M3 is one of the best automotive bangs for your buck that you can find. It should come as no surprise that this is true of a racing version as well.

Craiwa1

1969 Fiat 850 Spider

At the end of the day, racing is supposed to be about fun, and just looking at this car puts a smile on my face. Here's a perfect way to get into vintage and SCCA competitions for the kind of money you'd spend on a Miata.

washingtoncap

2008 Dodge Viper ACR-X

The Dodge Viper has garnered a lot of opinions from a lot of different people over the years. Nearly none of those opinions were, "This car just isn't menacing or fast enough as is." ...Except for Dodge itself, which introduced this track-minded ACR-X version, and the current owner, who decided what it really needed was a custom-built motor putting out over 700 hp.

jerseyjeffcars

1986 Porsche 911

Porsche's can ran the gamut from stock and understated daily drivers, to wide-bodied, over-the-top track machines. This one is the latter, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Just watch the video and pretend you're not salivating already.

sam35242

2005 Dodge Charger NASCAR

Ever find yourself wondering what's missing in your life, and then realize it's a full-on 730 hp-having, fire-breathing NASCAR? Well here you go.

bbabiegurl

2015 Jimmy Smith Rock Bouncer

Is this a race car? Maybe not technically. But a) It was in the eBay Motors racing cars section, and b) Just look at it. Anything you do in this has to be a motorsport by definition.


